Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA Has $439,000 Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA reduced its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 116.1% in the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $326,898.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 22,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,278.92. This represents a 15.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $698,637.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 206,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,150,614. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 price objective on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $88.00 target price on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE EW opened at $75.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 52 week low of $64.89 and a 52 week high of $83.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 72.96%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.60 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.