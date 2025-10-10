O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,376.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 514,378 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $49,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $222,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $9,073,251.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,674.70. The trade was a 89.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $60,874.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,309.85. This represents a 3.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,635 shares of company stock worth $12,740,916. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $99.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.00. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.22 and a 12-month high of $108.71. The stock has a market cap of $84.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.60.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 181.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.55 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.17.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

