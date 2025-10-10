The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK Stock Position Raised by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,841 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 11,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $106.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 52-week low of $70.46 and a 52-week high of $110.87.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of New York Mellon

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total value of $1,969,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,071.75. The trade was a 36.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.