Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 38,718 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,431.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,718 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,238,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,504,421,000 after acquiring an additional 75,125 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,063.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after acquiring an additional 98,616 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 583,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $836,357,000 after acquiring an additional 147,904 shares during the period. Finally, CCM Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $4,672,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $9,073,251.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,674.70. This represents a 89.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $60,874.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,309.85. The trade was a 3.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,635 shares of company stock worth $12,740,916 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $99.72 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.22 and a 52 week high of $108.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.84 and a 200-day moving average of $96.00.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 181.53% and a net margin of 14.15%.The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.55 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Guggenheim upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.17.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

