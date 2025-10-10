Capital Management Associates Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Capital Management Associates Inc trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,218 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 397,264.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,702,000 after acquiring an additional 104,488,610 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,532,331,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,922,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706,201 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 527.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,739,038 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $591,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 28,684.8% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,229,354 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $371,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214,661 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT opened at $101.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $811.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.67. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.37 and a 12-month high of $106.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.06.

Insider Activity

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $2,003,925.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,373,576 shares in the company, valued at $451,396,778.96. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $1,361,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 906,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,995,079.36. This trade represents a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,232 shares of company stock worth $15,083,877 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Bank of America increased their price target on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.38.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

