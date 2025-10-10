Argyle Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Argyle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,209 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 656,661.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 58,773,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,360,274,000 after buying an additional 58,764,593 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $529,713,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,254,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,114,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,797 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,665,910 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,331,170,000 after acquiring an additional 875,412 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544,011 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $230,444,000 after acquiring an additional 707,615 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $234,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 21,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,655.20. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 201 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $34,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 203 shares in the company, valued at $34,510. The trade was a 49.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,767 shares of company stock valued at $26,322,745. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.82.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $165.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $178.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $182.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.52.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

