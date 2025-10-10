Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Bought by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,562 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 103.5% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE:UNP opened at $231.44 on Friday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $204.66 and a 12-month high of $256.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.54.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $272.00 price target (up previously from $257.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.08.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

