Stiles Financial Services Inc Purchases 889 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,516 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,085,600,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $882,396,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 2,401.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,066,817 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $445,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,193 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Applied Materials by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,573,673 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,860,838 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,140,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,995 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.81.

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $220.30 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $226.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.00 and a 200-day moving average of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $175.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.82.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.93%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

