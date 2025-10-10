2,716 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB Acquired by Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,770,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,078,000 after acquiring an additional 270,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB opened at $50.10 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $51.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.05.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

