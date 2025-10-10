WMG Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Compass Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 49.2% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 47.6% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. Citigroup boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Caterpillar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $476.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $478.20.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $500.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.30 and a 52-week high of $509.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $441.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $382.85. The company has a market capitalization of $234.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 48.95%. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 30.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total transaction of $902,649.70. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,586.40. This represents a 20.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.87, for a total value of $7,088,152.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 482,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,211,839.35. This trade represents a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,819 shares of company stock worth $16,885,492. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile



Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

