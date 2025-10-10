Moseley Investment Management Inc. Buys 250 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB opened at $50.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.05. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $51.09.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.