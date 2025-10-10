Moseley Investment Management Inc. Purchases 330 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC

Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 610.9% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 101.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of MKC opened at $66.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.61 and a 200 day moving average of $72.55. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $63.66 and a 12 month high of $86.24.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 11.46%.McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 14th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.22.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

