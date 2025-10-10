Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD Shares Sold by 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 3,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $335.00 target price on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD opened at $262.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $285.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.09. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $243.69 and a 52-week high of $341.14. The firm has a market cap of $58.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 12.86%.The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.900-12.100 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.270-3.470 EPS. Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.02%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $397,344.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,686 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,612.68. This represents a 13.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

