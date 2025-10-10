Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% during the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $330.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $320.98 and a 200-day moving average of $298.86. The company has a market capitalization of $551.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $332.20.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

