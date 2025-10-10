CrowdStrike $CRWD Holdings Trimmed by Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc.

Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $595,766,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,295 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,771,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,149,000 after purchasing an additional 955,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,834,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,051,011,000 after purchasing an additional 908,554 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,665,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,747,000 after purchasing an additional 760,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. New Street Research set a $460.00 price target on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $555.00 price target (up previously from $517.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $505.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.33.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $509.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $449.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $443.15. The company has a market cap of $127.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -427.84, a P/E/G ratio of 119.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $294.68 and a 1 year high of $517.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.67, for a total transaction of $5,306,643.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 220,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,257,564.08. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total value of $2,564,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 768,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,335,433.52. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,816 shares of company stock worth $62,606,356. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

