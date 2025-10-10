Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA Sells 50,210 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 50,210 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 73.1% during the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.7% during the second quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 60.9% during the second quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 43,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 16,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 7.3% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $204.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.36 and a 52 week high of $242.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.45 and its 200 day moving average is $217.28. The company has a market cap of $129.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on HON. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HON

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. The trade was a 80.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.