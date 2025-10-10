3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Has $730,000 Stock Holdings in Danaher Corporation $DHR

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 396.0% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the sale, the director owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners set a $220.00 price target on Danaher in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.60.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $204.31 on Friday. Danaher Corporation has a 12-month low of $171.00 and a 12-month high of $279.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $146.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 14.21%.The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 27.23%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

