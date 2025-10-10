Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 47 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 706 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Net Worth Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 3,642 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Bensler LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,760 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $379.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.09.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of UNH opened at $367.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.51. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $234.60 and a twelve month high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.80 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

