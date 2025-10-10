McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Increases Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,685 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Intuit comprises 0.8% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $14,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 326.7% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 41.7% during the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. TFR Capital LLC. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth $310,000. Weaver Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.3% during the second quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 92.9% during the second quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $791.82.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total value of $220,162.95. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,570,146.25. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total transaction of $351,779.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,162,547 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,032,129.53. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,407 shares of company stock worth $1,614,913. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock opened at $644.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $689.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $692.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $532.65 and a 12-month high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.28%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

