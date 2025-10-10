McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 16,801 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 999,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,801 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 3.2% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $56,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 48,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Mainsail Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Mainsail Asset Management LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Beckerman Institutional LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.9%

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $60.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $179.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.90. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $61.32.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

