JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI Stake Raised by Riverchase Wealth Management LLC

Riverchase Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 119.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Riverchase Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 387,324.3% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 401,875,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,736,908,000 after buying an additional 401,771,477 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,174,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,887,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443,750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 6,435,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,730,000 after purchasing an additional 833,285 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,903,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,174,000 after purchasing an additional 778,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,611,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,911,000 after purchasing an additional 774,664 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $56.75 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.94 and a 12 month high of $60.88. The stock has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.13.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

