Stryker Corporation $SYK Shares Bought by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Stryker comprises 3.4% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $44,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Stryker by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 60,899 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,093,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $751,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,222,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,962,556.60. This trade represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,921.71. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on SYK shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Stryker from $418.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $420.00 target price on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.10.

Stryker Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE SYK opened at $370.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $380.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.80. Stryker Corporation has a one year low of $329.16 and a one year high of $406.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $141.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.50%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

