Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Has $710,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $122.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.31 and a 52-week high of $122.24.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

