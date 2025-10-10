Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,368 iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,831,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,239,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731,993 shares during the period. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC raised its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC now owns 8,726,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,510,000 after purchasing an additional 491,439 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $408,082,000. Crcm LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Crcm LP now owns 3,154,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,677,000 after acquiring an additional 142,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the first quarter worth $133,168,000.
iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Down 1.9%
NASDAQ IBIT opened at $68.74 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1-year low of $33.47 and a 1-year high of $71.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.33.
iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile
The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.
