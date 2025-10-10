3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,301 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NSC. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 110.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 61.8% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 2,632 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Baird R W raised shares of Norfolk Southern to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $289.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $294.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 52 week low of $201.63 and a 52 week high of $302.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.53.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 19.35%. Norfolk Southern has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 36.49%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

