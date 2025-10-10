Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Increases Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 26.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,304,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,460 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $351,943,000. Amundi grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 29.2% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,892,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $785,071,000 after purchasing an additional 880,636 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 229.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 796,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,695,000 after purchasing an additional 555,065 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 211.9% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 745,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,295,000 after purchasing an additional 506,314 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Analog Devices from $280.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Noble Financial upgraded Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Zacks Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.29.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.0%

ADI opened at $237.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.03. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $158.65 and a one year high of $258.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In related news, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 2,490 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $617,594.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,558.47. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.74, for a total transaction of $242,740.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,343.32. The trade was a 16.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,240 shares of company stock valued at $12,980,578. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

