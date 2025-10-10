Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Increases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 726.0% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in PayPal by 81.6% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its position in PayPal by 41.2% during the first quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $492,523.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $288,801.18. Following the transaction, the insider owned 48,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,235.37. The trade was a 7.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,102 shares of company stock worth $1,046,607. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised PayPal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.66.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $75.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

