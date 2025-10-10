Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Acquires 82 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 82.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MFA Wealth Services bought a new position in ASML during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in ASML during the second quarter worth about $1,610,000. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth approximately $316,000. Account Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.7% during the second quarter. Account Management LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,132,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of ASML by 405.1% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,314,000 after purchasing an additional 36,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $980.54 on Friday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52 week low of $578.51 and a 52 week high of $1,059.00. The firm has a market cap of $385.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $829.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $760.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.43.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were issued a $1.856 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. ASML’s payout ratio is 26.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ASML from $957.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. New Street Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $964.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.