IFP Advisors Inc Has $22.15 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 0.6% of IFP Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $22,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of VGT opened at $767.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $451.00 and a 12 month high of $769.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $716.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $641.43.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.