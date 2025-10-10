IFP Advisors Inc Has $22.15 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 0.6% of IFP Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $22,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.0%
Shares of VGT opened at $767.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $451.00 and a 12 month high of $769.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $716.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $641.43.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile
Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
