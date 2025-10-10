L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX Shares Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 79.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 44.4% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 323.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total transaction of $23,231,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 145,578 shares in the company, valued at $40,747,282.20. This trade represents a 36.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 195,138 shares of company stock worth $53,571,774 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, July 14th. Susquehanna increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $274.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.19.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX stock opened at $298.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $281.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $55.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $193.09 and a 52-week high of $308.12.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 7.94%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.63%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

