Leo Wealth LLC Has $543,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company $BA

Leo Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,592 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1,712.5% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Barclays raised their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Vertical Research raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.91.

In other news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total value of $867,103.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,420. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $216.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.99. The company has a market capitalization of $163.69 billion, a PE ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $242.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.13 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.90) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

