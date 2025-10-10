Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $19,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $140.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.93 and its 200-day moving average is $132.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $112.05 and a 12-month high of $142.22.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

