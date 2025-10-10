Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Decreases Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,688 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up 0.5% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 284.9% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ORCL. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on Oracle from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Rothschild Redb upgraded Oracle to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Westpark Capital increased their price target on Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total transaction of $6,310,913.51. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,174,580. This trade represents a 21.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $641,958.02. Following the sale, the director directly owned 29,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,394.75. This trade represents a 7.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,314 shares of company stock valued at $31,272,223 in the last three months. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $296.95 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The stock has a market cap of $846.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.74, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $265.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.90.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

