Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $118.86 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,969 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 11.0% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $118,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Novem Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Novem Group now owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,313,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.3% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 79,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,783,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,184,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,624,000 after purchasing an additional 72,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,161,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,570,000 after purchasing an additional 103,116 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.5%

VTV opened at $186.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.29. The company has a market cap of $148.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $188.43.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

