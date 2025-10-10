L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Has $3.16 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allianz SE acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000.
Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1%
NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $486.51 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $316.14 and a twelve month high of $487.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $467.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $426.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.
Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Growth ETF
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Why Amazon’s Prime Day May Be the Catalyst for a Year-End Rally
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Let the Good Times Roll: 2 Stocks Showing No Signs of Slowing
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Café Culture Revival? 3 Stocks to Watch After Chick-fil-A’s Move
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.