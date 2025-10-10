Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,565 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $11,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Leo Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 60.2% in the second quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 20,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,855 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 623,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,893,000 after acquiring an additional 26,374 shares in the last quarter. Golden Reserve Retirement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, L.K. Benson & Company P.C. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 23.5% in the second quarter. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. now owns 86,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after acquiring an additional 16,538 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $74.23 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $71.10 and a 12-month high of $74.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.22.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

