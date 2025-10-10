US Bancorp DE Sells 6,717 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. $WM

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 210,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,717 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $48,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $217.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.69 and a twelve month high of $242.58.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 11.36%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on WM. Erste Group Bank cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Waste Management from $272.00 to $271.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Waste Management from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WM

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.