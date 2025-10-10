IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 8,322 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,369 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,322 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 168 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of LOW opened at $234.59 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.38 and a 12 month high of $287.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $254.80 and its 200-day moving average is $234.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The company had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $269.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total transaction of $11,942,606.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 66,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,145,891.60. This trade represents a 39.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total transaction of $2,200,207.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,603 shares in the company, valued at $5,802,133.74. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,945,752 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

