Tectonic Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in MetLife, Inc. $MET

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Motco boosted its stake in MetLife by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management boosted its stake in MetLife by 652.3% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MET opened at $81.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.86. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.21 and a 1 year high of $89.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.58 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be paid a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MET shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on MetLife from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on MetLife from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised MetLife to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

