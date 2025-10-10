US Bancorp DE Has $77.34 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 823,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407,760 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.32% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $77,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,685,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 119,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $564,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $94.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.97 and a 200-day moving average of $92.87. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $83.99 and a 1 year high of $95.12. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

