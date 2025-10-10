Coordinated Financial Services Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

Coordinated Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 379.1% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 233.9% in the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.1%
NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $46.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.96. The company has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $47.03.
About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF
The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
