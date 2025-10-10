Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Has $397,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,249 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Tesla by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Newton One Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $17,314,500. This represents a 29.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total value of $25,360,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 637,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,260,263.08. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Tesla from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tesla from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.37.

Tesla Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $435.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.76, a PEG ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $373.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.11 and a 52 week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

