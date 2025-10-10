Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Stake in Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $9,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 141.7% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 1,157.0% in the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Kraft Heinz to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. DZ Bank upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $25.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.46. The stock has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.16. Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $697,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,400. This represents a 38.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.