Hager Investment Management Services LLC Sells 533 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Hager Investment Management Services LLC trimmed its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Tesla by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC increased its position in Tesla by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its position in Tesla by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $435.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.76, a P/E/G ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 2.08. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $212.11 and a one year high of $488.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. Bank of America lifted their price target on Tesla from $305.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Tesla from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. HSBC lifted their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Tesla from $345.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tesla from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.37.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,057.28. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This represents a 29.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902 in the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

