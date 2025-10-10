Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC Buys 60 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,096 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 0.8% of Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 37,862 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $42,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 697,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,162,988.99. This trade represents a 14.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,057.28. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902 in the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.37.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $435.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 251.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.11 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $373.75 and its 200-day moving average is $326.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.