Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. Has $343,000 Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG bought a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in International Business Machines by 322.6% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.62.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM opened at $288.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.41. The company has a market capitalization of $267.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.73. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $203.51 and a 1 year high of $301.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

