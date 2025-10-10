International Business Machines Corporation $IBM is Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s 7th Largest Position

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 511,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,483 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up 3.5% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned approximately 0.06% of International Business Machines worth $150,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $396,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 32.7% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.7% during the first quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 235,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,676,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares in the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1,547.8% during the first quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 16,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 47.0% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $288.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $267.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $257.62 and a 200 day moving average of $260.41. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $203.51 and a 12-month high of $301.04.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Melius Research raised shares of International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.62.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

