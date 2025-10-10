Mengis Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Mengis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,070 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 28,080.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,743,557 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $850,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730,273 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $314,650,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,585,033 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $386,399,000 after purchasing an additional 732,266 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,489,161 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,994,848,000 after purchasing an additional 289,655 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 302.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 352,296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $85,883,000 after purchasing an additional 264,792 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FDX opened at $236.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $230.61 and a 200-day moving average of $226.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx Corporation has a 52 week low of $194.29 and a 52 week high of $308.53.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 4.65%.The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on FedEx from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on FedEx from $240.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $274.00 target price (down previously from $284.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.25.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

