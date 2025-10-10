Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,186.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,271,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,228,208,000 after purchasing an additional 47,286,837 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,144,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,624,660,000 after buying an additional 265,987 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 59.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,044,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,696 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,053,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,707,000 after acquiring an additional 31,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,969,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $791,808,000 after acquiring an additional 104,693 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $245.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $234.91 and its 200 day moving average is $215.97. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.73 and a fifty-two week high of $248.48.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

