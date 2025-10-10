Optas LLC Has $492,000 Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Optas LLC grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 70,734.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,168,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,671,000 after buying an additional 3,163,938 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $1,103,665,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,627,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $826,819,000 after buying an additional 670,392 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in S&P Global by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,947,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,493,000 after acquiring an additional 614,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in S&P Global by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 766,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,283,000 after acquiring an additional 210,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $487.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $531.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $514.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $427.14 and a one year high of $579.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.25. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

Several research firms recently commented on SPGI. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $615.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.85.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

